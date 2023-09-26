Jump to content

‘Amazon is a monopolist and it is exploiting its monopolies in ways that leave shoppers and sellers paying more for worse service,’ FTC chair Lina Khan said

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 26 September 2023 17:40
The Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys general are suing Amazon after accusing the e-commerce giant of unlawfully exploiting its monopoly to jack up prices and stifle competition.

The FTC said in a statement that Amazon’s alleged anti-competitive practices prevent sellers from lowering prices, degrades quality for shoppers and unlawfully excludes rivals in a statement on Tuesday.

“Amazon is a monopolist and it is exploiting its monopolies in ways that leave shoppers and sellers paying more for worse service,” FTC Chair Lina Khan told reporters on Tuesday.

The long-awaited lawsuit filed in the Western District of Washington comes after a years-long investigation into Amazon’s practices.

The FTC and a group of bipartisan state officials are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and loosen its “monopolistic control to restore competition.”

More to come

