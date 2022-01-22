An Amazon worker who posted a viral Tiktok of himself racing to eat and sleep in a 90-minute break between shifts says he often goes without food at work.

J Lozada showed his rushed routine while preparing for a second shift at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey in the nine-second clip that has attracted nearly 200,00 views since it was posted on Wednesday.

It shows him taking a “far walk” to punch out of his first shift before eating a meal of pasta and sauce he had prepared the night before, and catching a few minutes of sleep in a co-worker’s car.

J Lozada, 23, has posted a series of Tiktoks titled “When working at Amazon” that have reignited criticism of working conditions at the digital retail and delivery mega company.

In other posts he suggests he only had a 30-minute break between shifts, which gave him barely enough time to purchase a sandwich.

“‘Im jealous of getting a break,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“People get breaks,” another commented. “I work 12 to 16 hours a day with no break.”

The Independent has contacted Amazon for comment.