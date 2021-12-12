Amazon worker trying to warn colleagues one of first identified victims among 70 dead in tornadoes

Clayton Cope, 29, wanted to warn his coworkers the storm was coming

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Sunday 12 December 2021 00:12
Comments
<p>A collapsed roof is seen at an Amazon distribution center after a tornado hits Edwardsville, in Illinois, U.S. December 11, 2021</p>

A collapsed roof is seen at an Amazon distribution center after a tornado hits Edwardsville, in Illinois, U.S. December 11, 2021

(REUTERS)

An employee at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois is among the first people identified of the at least 70 people who may have died in a cluster tornadoes that tore through six US states overnight.

Clayton Cope, 29, a maintenance worker, was among at least six confirmed dead at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where the tornadoes nearly leveled parts of the facility belonging to the online retailer.

Carla Cope, Clayton’s mother, told The Daily Beast on Saturday that she had warned her son to “get to shelter,” but that he wanted to warn his colleagues of what was coming first.

Recommended

“He just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado] was coming,” she said. “He had a big heart and he was a very sweet man.”

At least 30 tornadoes hit across six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, where one tornado touched down for more than 200 miles, and the extreme weather may have killed up to 100 people across 10 or more counties “This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said at a news conference.

More details to come in this breaking news story...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in