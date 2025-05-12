Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amazon said it was left “deeply disturbed” to learn that one of its delivery drivers was allegedly filmed relieving herself on the front porches of two Los Angeles homes.

Tamara Bedoy was waiting for a Mother’s Day package at her home in the upscale Woodland Hills neighborhood when her husband made a grim discovery just outside their front door.

“When I woke up, my husband said he was going to bring me some coffee and a pastry,” the mom told KTLA. “He went downstairs and was greeted by not only one package but a second inappropriate, disgusting package.”

Nothing appeared out of the ordinary when home security footage captured a woman sporting an Amazon vest outside Bedoy’s home at about 5.30 a.m. on Sunday.

As the delivery driver walked away from the property, now-viral footage first shared with KTLA shows her pulling up her pants and leaving behind a pile of what appears to be human feces and urine on the bottom step of the Bedoy’s porch.

open image in gallery The Amazon delivery driver was purportedly seen pulling down her shorts and leaving behind faeces ( KTLA )

The homeowner shared another video with the news station of a dirty paper towel littered on the ground outside the house.

“You can see the mess that she left,” Bedoy added, shaking her head. “I was really disgusted; it was a horrible experience. My husband, unfortunately, had to pick it on Mother’s Day.”

Approximately 36 minutes later, the woman was captured looking shiftily around on a Ring camera of another property owned by Parker and Jack Provencher, less than a mile down the road.

The delivery driver was recorded walking up to the couple’s home through a wooden gate and delivering a package, taking a picture of it seemingly to provide the customers with proof of delivery.

The woman was then filmed in a second clip allegedly dropping her shorts and urinating on the brick walkway. This time, her face was clearly visible.

Amazon told KTLA that it identified the woman in the two videos and said she was an independent contractor. The woman, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, no longer works with Amazon.

“We’re deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behavior of this delivery driver and apologize to the customers involved,” the company said in a statement. “We immediately identified the driver, and they are no longer delivering on behalf of Amazon.”