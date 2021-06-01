A viral video of an Amazon truck driver screaming at himself in his vehicle while driving away from a house has prompted an online debate about the treatment of delivery workers.

In the viral video, which was originally posted on TikTok before being shared on Reddit, an unidentified can be seen having an emotional outburst in a prime truck as he drives down the street.

The man yells expletives and howls in agony as he drives into a lane and reverses the truck.

“This amazon driver is definitely not okay,” the caption to the Reddit post reads. On TikTok, the short clip has since garnered over 100,000 views.

It is not clear where or when the clip was taken from the initial post, which was shared by Kristina Danielle Zagwyn.

Users were quick to speculate about the clip with many expressing their sympathy for the driver. “Tell me you had bad day without telling me you had a bad day,” Ms Zagwyn wrote in the caption.

“Poor guy,” another person commented on Reddit. Other users went even further to suggest that the video was reflective of a system that overworks employees.

Warning: the following footage contains language that some people may find offensive

“Something is broken in America,” one said, while another added: “Probably the stress of being overworked for months finally catching up to the guy.”

Some people criticised Amazon in particular, alleging that the video reflected stressful working conditions for company employees.

“He's channeling the mood of every Amazon employee,” one person said. The company has been scrutinised in the past for its treatment of workers, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Y’know sometimes it be like that working for Amazon,” one Reddit user said before another commented: “Or anywhere else for that matter.”

“I delivered for Amazon and did this many times on the job,” one person claimed, before alleging: “The demands they put on their drivers are unrealistic and unsafe.”

The Independent has contacted Amazon for comment on the footage and subsequent allegations regarding its working conditions.