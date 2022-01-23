Amazon worker hurries to eat and sleep during 90-minute break before next shift in viral video
Worker conditions in the spotlight after Tiktok clip goes viral
An Amazon worker who posted a viral Tiktok of himself racing to eat and sleep in a 90-minute break between shifts says he often goes without food at work.
J Lozada showed his rushed routine while preparing for a second shift at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey in the nine-second clip that has attracted nearly 200,00 views since it was posted on Wednesday.
It shows him taking a “far walk” to punch out of his first shift before eating a meal of pasta and sauce he had prepared the night before, and catching a few minutes of sleep in a co-worker’s car.
@jlozada_ I need to clean my car 🥲 #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #amazonprime #amazontiktok #warehouse #amazonwarehouse #jeffbezos #fyp #fypシ #trending ♬ Emotional Damage vs Pompeii - William Li
J Lozada, 23, has posted a series of Tiktoks titled “When working at Amazon” that have reignited criticism of working conditions at the digital retail and delivery mega company.
In other posts he suggests he only had a 30-minute break between shifts, which gave him barely enough time to purchase a sandwich.
@jlozada_ The market was like 3 min away #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonmusthaves #amazonprime #amazontiktok #warehouse #amazonwarehouse #jeffbezos #fyp #fypシ #trending ♬ Emotional Damage vs Pompeii - William Li
“‘Im jealous of getting a break,” wrote one person in the comments section.
“People get breaks,” another commented. “I work 12 to 16 hours a day with no break.”
The Independent has contacted Amazon for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies