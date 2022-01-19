A video that shows employees of an Amazon Delivery Service Partner (DSP) programme being told that they are being laid off has gone viral.

The video was uploaded last week by a user with the handle @kingmade_nuke22 on TikTok.

The caption on the video said: “I’ve been at Amazon for 2 years so the owner of the company decided to shut our job down and open up a DSP in another state!”

“He decided to tell us today with no warning we have 2 weeks left which means everybody is out a job people out here crying follow Instagram show support.”

The user also overlaid the following text on the video: “Her boss laid everybody off as they are moving to a new state.”

The video, which has received over 3.5 million views and over 216,300 likes since it was uploaded last week, showed employees breaking down as the owner announces that the DSP will be relocating.

The DSP programme, according to Amazon logistics website, allows new business owners “to acquire the assets you need to start your business, and work with our network of service providers to keep your business rolling.”

Under the programme, business owners hire 40-100 employees who manage a fleet of 20-40 vans on average.

Amazon also offers training for the programme to help new business owners settle down.

Users took to the comment section to express their support for the workers.

A user named Donna Scoggins commented: “Praying another door opens for all of you!”

“I’ve been there. So sorry and you will find another job,” said another TikTok user.

Other users suggested the employees file for unemployment while looking for new jobs.

“I understand it’s hard, but it takes a few hours to file for unemployment. Or to apply for other jobs, a lot of places are hiring,” commented a user named gonnabeapro.

The location of the video was not specified.

Dailydot reported it had reached out to the user as well as Amazon for a comment via email.