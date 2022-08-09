Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 17, who ‘may be at risk’, Delaware police says

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Delaware police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl whose safety “may be at risk,” law enforcement has said.

The alert was issued at 8.12am on Tuesday for Taniyah Quail-Marker from Dover, Delaware, east of Washington, DC.

In a press release, Dover police said that Taniyah left the home of a relative at around midnight on Tuesday “with a male subject”.

“Attempts to contact Taniyah Quail-Marker or locate her have been unsuccessful,” police added.

The evidence that law enforcement has gathered so far suggests that her safety could be at risk and that “her missing status may not be voluntary,” police said.

The authorities said she’s around 5’04” and was last seen wearing a blue cookie monster shirt, with shorts and white crocs.

An Amber alert has been issued for Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17 (Dover Police Department)

Police said she was seen with a black man with dreadlocks wearing dark clothes in a “blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799”.

The agency also included an image of what the car could look like.

The missing girl was last seen in a blue Nissan Versa, possibly like the one in this image (Dover Police)

Police urged the public to “contact your local law enforcement agency or dial 911 immediately” if they have information relevant to the case.