Amber alert issued in Texas for two teenage girls missing for a week

Police say they have ‘grave’ concerns for missing 14-year-olds Aysha Lynn Cross and Emiliee Solomon.

Bevan Hurley
Monday 04 July 2022 14:31
<p>Amber alert has been issued in Texas for Emilee Solomon, 14, </p>

(McGregor Police Department )

An Amber alert has been issued by police for two 14-year-old girls who were last seen near Waco, Texas, last Wednesday.

Aysha Lynn Cross, 14, is missing, police in Texas say

(McGregor Police Department )

The McGregor Police Department are appealing for help to locate Aysha Lynn Cross and Emiliee Solomon.

“Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert stated.

Aysha is described as 5ft2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kgs), with black hair and hazel eyes.

Emiliee is also 5ft2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kgs), and has black hair and hazel eyes.

They were last seen in at about 3pm on 29 June near 1410 West 7th Street and the 900 block of West 10th Street in McGregor.

