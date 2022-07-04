Amber alert issued in Texas for two teenage girls missing for a week
Police say they have ‘grave’ concerns for missing 14-year-olds Aysha Lynn Cross and Emiliee Solomon.
An Amber alert has been issued by police for two 14-year-old girls who were last seen near Waco, Texas, last Wednesday.
The McGregor Police Department are appealing for help to locate Aysha Lynn Cross and Emiliee Solomon.
“Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert stated.
#McGregor, #Texas #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/n8ulsbxLP7. pic.twitter.com/ek8RqdIfEO— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) July 4, 2022
Aysha is described as 5ft2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kgs), with black hair and hazel eyes.
Emiliee is also 5ft2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kgs), and has black hair and hazel eyes.
They were last seen in at about 3pm on 29 June near 1410 West 7th Street and the 900 block of West 10th Street in McGregor.
