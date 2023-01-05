Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old missing in Texas
Alexis Vidler, 17, vanished from her home in Celina, Texas, on 2 January
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl in north Texas who has been missing since 2 January.
Alexis Vidler was last seen at her home Tapadero Drive in Celina, 40 miles north of Dallas, on 2 January.
She is described as being 5’5’ (1.65m) tall, weighing 138 pounds (63kgs), with hazel eyes and brown hair.
The Texas Department of Safety issued an alert for a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with a RYT5102 licence plate.
Breaking
