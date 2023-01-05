Jump to content

Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old missing in Texas

Alexis Vidler, 17, vanished from her home in Celina, Texas, on 2 January

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 05 January 2023 15:03
<p>Alexis Vidler, 17, has been missing from her home in Celina, Texas, since 2 January</p>

Alexis Vidler, 17, has been missing from her home in Celina, Texas, since 2 January

(Texas Department of Public Safety)

(Texas Department of Public Safety)

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl in north Texas who has been missing since 2 January.

Alexis Vidler was last seen at her home Tapadero Drive in Celina, 40 miles north of Dallas, on 2 January.

She is described as being 5’5’ (1.65m) tall, weighing 138 pounds (63kgs), with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Texas Department of Safety issued an alert for a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with a RYT5102 licence plate.

