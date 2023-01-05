Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old missing in Texas

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl in north Texas who has been missing since 2 January.

Alexis Vidler was last seen at her home Tapadero Drive in Celina, 40 miles north of Dallas, on 2 January.

She is described as being 5’5’ (1.65m) tall, weighing 138 pounds (63kgs), with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Texas Department of Safety issued an alert for a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with a RYT5102 licence plate.

Breaking