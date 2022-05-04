Amber Heard has claimed that Johnny Depp ripped her underwear and did a “cavity search” when he thought she had hid cocaine.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Taking the stand on Wednseday, Ms Heard testified that she and Mr Depp was having a “party in the desert” with some friends, and “somebody brought MDMA”.

She said one women “leaned into” her and put her “head on my shoulder”. Ms Heard said she “took it to be the effects of he drug”. Ms Heard said she was also using drugs the time. She went on to say that Mr Depp became upset but that others there took it as a “joke” initially.

“Hey man, do you think you’re touching my f***king girl,” Mr Depp said, according to Ms Heard.

She said Mr Depp grabbed the woman’s arm and asked, “do you know how many pounds of pressure it takes to break a human wrist?”

Ms Heard testified that she and Mr Depp walked to their trailer to talk.

She said in the trailer, Mr Depp accused her of instigating the episode as well as lying about her relationship to the woman, who Ms Heard said she didn’t “really know”.

Ms Heard said Mr Depp then began “smashing” the trailer and “screaming” her.

“It became clear he was looking for something,” Ms Heard said, adding that he asked her “where are you hiding it?” but that she didn’t know what he was referring to.

She said he started “patting me down”.

“He rips my dress ... he’s grabbing my breasts, he’s touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off,” Ms Heard said from the witness stand.

“He then proceeds to do a cavity search,” she added. “He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine.”

Ms Heard said she was against the drug use, and that insinuating that she “was doing it ... made no sense”.

She said he “shoved his fingers inside me”, adding that she “didn’t know what to do ... I just stood there”.

“He twisted his fingers around,” she said.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

More follows...