Amber Heard’s PR team believes Johnny Depp’s attorneys will “pound away” at her when cross-examination begins in the defamation case opposing the two actors in Virginia.

Ms Heard returned as a witness on Monday morning (16 May) after a one-week break in proceedings. Prior to the hiatus, Ms Heard testified two days in a row, alleging that Mr Depp once sexually assaulted her with a bottle and once while searching for his cocaine.

Mr Depp has denied ever abusing Ms Heard, to whom he was once married.

Ms Heard’s own legal team kept questioning her as the trial resumed on Monday morning, with cross-examination scheduled to begin once Ms Heard’s lawyers are done.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on 16 May 2022 (STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Ms Heard said in a statement before proceedings began on Monday: “There’s an old saying by trial lawyers: when the facts are on your side, argue the facts. When the facts are not on your side, pound away on the podium.

“Today, we expect Depp’s attorneys will instead pound away on the victim. We fear it will be equal parts shameful and desperate. And, the overwhelming evidence – the truth – is not on Depp’s side.

“The one thing we suspect Depp’s attorneys will avoid is the central issue of this trial: does Amber or any woman have the First Amendment right of freedom of speech.”

Johnny Depp in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on 16 May 2022 (STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Depp has sued Ms Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

“The op-ed depended on the central premise that Ms Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her,” Mr Depp’s complaint alleges in part, calling the claim of domestic abuse “categorically and demonstrably false”.

He has asked for $50m in damages.

Ms Heard has counter-sued Mr Depp, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

She has asked for $100m in damages.