Amber Heard sparred with one of Johnny Depp’s attorneys as she was grilled about Kate Moss and other witnesses supporting him.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Ms Heard appeared distressed as she took the stand once again. Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez said Ms Heard’s “lies have been exposed to the world multiple times, right?”

“I haven’t lied about anything I’ve been here to say,” Ms Heard replied.

Ms Vasquez asked about Ms Heard’s allegation that Mr Depp was violent in Hicksville in 2013, noting that Ms Heard’s witness Rocky Pennington, a previously close friend, didn’t support her claim that Mr Depp grew jealous and grabbed a woman by the wrist.

The manager of the trailer park where they were staying at the time appeared in court on Monday. Ms Heard said she didn’t recognise the witness, claiming that he “wasn’t there” and that he wouldn’t know what took place in private. Ms Heard denied that she was the one who was jealous.

Ms Vasquez said that Ms Heard has claimed that she had “no idea” that the press would be outside the court when she sought a restraining order against Mr Depp in May 2016.

“I said I did not have anything to do with it,” Ms Heard responded.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

More follows...