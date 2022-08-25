Ambulance explodes leaving patient dead and paramedic critical in Hawaii

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A patient has died and a paramedic is in critical condition after an ambulance exploded outside a hospital in Hawaii.

The explosion occurred late on Wednesday night outside Adventist Health Castle hospital in Kailua. A paramedic who was in the front of the vehicle also received treatment and is in stable condition.

City Emergency Services Director Dr Jim Ireland told the press it was unclear what prompted the explosion.

“This is something I’ve never seen before,” he said, according to Hawaii News Now.

He added that the patient who died was in the back of the emergency vehicle alongside the paramedic, who had spent eight years working for the city.

Dr Ireland told members of the media that the paramedic has been taken to the Straub Medical Center.

“It’s just very hard to be in the situation where our team is the one who is injured,” Dr Ireland said.

“It’s been a very difficult night,” Chris Sloman, the Acting Chief of Emergency Medical Services, told the press. “We ask for everyone’s prayers and thoughts for the family of the patient that’s deceased and for the paramedic that’s been injured in the line of duty.”

The fire is being investigated by the Honolulu Fire Department. Footage taken by a witness shows large amounts of smoke coming from the ambulance as firefighters worked to put it out.

“This just happened. It’s a very difficult situation for us,” Dr Ireland told the press. “We’re all just very concerned about our team and of course the patient who lost their life tonight in the ambulance.”

