Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States is seeing a significant shortage of commercial sailors, even as the job offers high salaries, free food, accommodation, and travel around the world, according to a report.

Current graduates of maritime academies can earn over $200,000 as a commercial sailor, but young Americans aren’t opting for the career path despite the perks, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Even as these jobs offer a variety of perks, America still lacks the number of commercial sailors needed for a cargo fleet President Donald Trump wants to see grow, according to the report.

The situation has become so dire that it has prompted both bipartisan legislation and an executive order from Trump that aims to counter China’s dominance in ocean shipping.

The U.S. employs roughly 10,000 commercial sailors – a number significantly less than in years past – as America outsources much of its shipping needs to China and other countries.

open image in gallery The top maritime academy in the U.S. has only about 975 students enrolled, as the U.S. faces a shortage of commercial sailors ( AFP via Getty Images )

Being a sailor wasn’t always a job with great benefits, and as a means to attract more people into the maritime industry, shipping companies have started to offer perks like large signing bonuses.

Shipping companies are also doing more to retain sailors by offering even bigger salaries and making improvements on board, according to the report. Despite these efforts, many American students are unaware of the industry.

John Salkeld, who graduated in June from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, says that when he told students at other colleges what he was studying, he was often met with confusion.

“They’re like, ‘Wait – that’s a thing? Are you on a big boat, going across the ocean?’” Salkeld told the Journal.

Noah Lastner, who also graduated from the academy in June, said young people often find out about the opportunities too late.

“You find out after you went to normal college and you’re sitting in this cubicle and you’re trying to find another option,” said Lastner, who previously worked in real estate.

“Once I went to sea, I realized how hard it would be to give up that lifestyle and transition back to an office job,” he added.

Commercial sailors typically spend about six months of the year at sea, though the stints are often broken down into shorter trips. While at sea, they work every day, and potentially getting overtime as well, according to the report.

open image in gallery Recently graduated sailors earn at least $200,000 a year, though the field has slipped in popularity amongst Americans ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I don’t think sailing is that hard to sell,” said Charles Wahlin, another June graduate from the academy. “I mean—money, six months vacation, live wherever you want. And you’re serving the nation. What other job allows that much flexibility?”

The Merchant Marine Academy, also known as King Point for its location on New York’s Long Island Sound, is one of only five federal service academies. It enrolls about 975 students, according to the report.

While the academy is known as being the country’s premier institution for training commercial sailors, it has struggled with funding in recent years.

open image in gallery Sailors typically spend six months of the year at sea, often over the course of several shorter trips ( AFP via Getty Images )

“This academy has been neglected for way too long,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in April.

In the months since, the academy has released a campus modernization plan to address Trump’s executive order, according to the report.