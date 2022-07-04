Poll shows record low number of Americans proud of nationality

A record low number of US adults say they are “extremely proud” to be Americans, according to a new Gallup poll.

As Americans celebrate the 4th of July holiday, just 38 per cent declared extreme pride in the country, the lowest figure since the annual survey was first taken in 2001.

Another 27 per cent said they were “very proud”, 22 per cent say they are “moderately proud.” Nine per cent are “only a little” proud, and four per cent “not at all” proud.

The data was collected from 1 to 20 June, before the Supreme Court released contentious decisions to overturn Roe v Wade and broaden gun rights.

“It is possible that these two developments will impact the level of pride Americans feel in their country today,” Gallup said in a press release, adding that there was strong public support for stricter gun laws in the US and for not overturning abortion rights.

After the September 11 attacks, a record 91 per cent of Americans said they were extremely of very proud of the country.

Extreme national pride has been steadily decreasing since 2015 ( Associated Press)

Those numbers have been steadily decreasing in the years since, most notably since 2015 when 55 per cent said they were extremely or very proud. It fell below 50 per cent for the first time in 2018.

The fall in national pride is seen across partisan lines in the study.

Republicans have always expressed extreme pride in greater numbers than Democrats.

But their expression of extreme support is at its lowest figure, at 58 per cent.

“After hitting a 22 per cent low point in 2019, Democrats’ extreme pride rose to 31 per cent in 2021 at the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, but it is down this year to 26 per cent,” Gallup said in the release.

Independents’ extreme pride is at 34 per cent, also its lowest figure on record.

“Although Americans’ national pride is at or near historical lows, depending on the measure, a majority of US adults remain proud to be an American,” Gallup said.

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Entin said there appeared to be a drop in national pride every five years.

“Patriotism (is) high, but not as high as it used to be,” he said.