American Airlines passengers onboard a New York City-bound flight experienced distress during a six-hour delay before the aircraft finally took off from North Carolina.

Some of the passengers waiting to depart from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport sobbed and at least one experienced a panic attack due to the hot conditions inside the aircraft on Sunday, The Charlotte Observer first reported.

On Twitter, Observer reporter Genna Contino, who witnessed the ordeal, claimed that the airline did not provide snacks or drinks and that the air conditioning was turned off at times.

“They turned it OFF to save fuel until people started sobbing and having panic attacks,” Ms Contino tweeted.

Ms Contino said the AC was only turned on again after desperate fellow passengers complained. She also claimed that passengers were not allowed to deplane because the aircraft was in a holding area near the runway.

American Airlines told The Independent that the delay was caused by a mechanical issue and subsequent weather-related impacts.

Passengers initially boarded around 1.40pm on Sunday, but shortly after a maintenance issue was identified by the flight crew.

The airline said that the plane remained at the gate with the jet bridge attached, and a preconditioned air duct pumped cool air.

They were later told to deplane around 3.50pm, and reportedly had access to different dining facilities while waiting in the terminal, American said. Passengers then boarded a different aircraft at 4.30pm.

“Due to lightning in the vicinity, the flight was unable to safely push back from the gate until [5.58pm] … Once weather cleared the field, the flight pushed back and departed for JFK at [7.03pm],” American said in a statement to The Independent.

The airline said that customers were allowed to leave at all times while boarding doors remained open and that whenever the doors were closed, snacks and drinks were made available “after a certain time”.

It was unclear whether the air hose was used at all times, or disconnected to save fuel. The Independent has reached out to American for clarification.