Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

American Airlines flight diverted after hitting severe turbulence that left eight injured

Two flight attendants and six passengers taken to hospital for treatment

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 21 July 2022 02:04
Comments
(WBRC)

An American Airlines flight heading for Nashville from Florida was diverted to Alabama after hitting severe turbulence that left eight people onboard injured, officials say.

The flight had departed from Tampa with 56 people on it when it hit bad weather over the Pensacola area of Florida on its way to Tennessee and had to land at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident involving AA flight 3609 at 3.15 p.m, according to fire Captain Orlando Reynolds.

Officials say that 52 passengers were on the Embraer E175 plane, along with two pilots and two flight attendants.

Ten people were evaluated by the first responders and two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, the airline said in a statement.

Recommended

“There were, at the time, as many as 10 people who thought they might have some kind of injury,” said Kim Hunt, a spokesperson for the Birmingham Airport Authority.

American Airlines said it was bringing in another aircraft for passengers to continue their journey on to Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said that it will investigate the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was aware of the initial reports of the incident but had not yet decided whether to investigate.

More follows.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in