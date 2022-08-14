Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American Airlines mistakenly sent a 12-year-old boy flying alone to the wrong state after a trip to visit his mother.

Daniel Patton says that his son was flown by the airline from Dallas to Columbus, Ohio, rather than back home to the namesake city of Columbus in Georgia.

Mr Patton says he realised the airline’s major mistake when he arrived at the airport and found his son was nowhere to be seen.

“At first we didn’t know where he was. It was an absolute nightmare,” he told Insider.

“I found out he was in Ohio and called the airline to ask why he was sent there. They told me that’s the ticket I bought and I said ‘no you told me it was for Columbus, Georgia.’”

The youngster then had to fly back to Texas and wait another five hours before being put on the correct flight, for a total of 12 hours of travel.

“Mistakes happen but when they drop the ball it’s a big deal especially when you already take the agency and liability away from parents when making the booking,” Mr Patton said.

“We’re not going to use American Airlines again or trust them because they’re incompetent.”

Mr Patton says that the mistake happened, despite him booking the flight over the phone and repeatedly telling the agent to make sure it was the correct Columbus and says he was reassured he had the right ticket, which cost an extra $150 for an unaccompanied minor.

“They charge you money but don’t take care of kids,” he added.

Mr Patton says American Airlines apologised and refunded the cost of the flight.

The Independent has contacted American Airlines for comment.