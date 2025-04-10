Planes collide at Reagan airport: One had several members of Congress aboard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An aircraft’s wingtip hit another plane at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport on Thursday afternoon.

American Airlines Flight 5490 struck American Airlines Flight 4522 on the taxiway around 12:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One flight was en route to Charleston, South Carolina, while the other was heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

At least three members of Congress appear to have been on board one of the flights, according to social media posts. No injuries have been reported.

Representative Nick LaLota posted about the incident on X: “Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing.”

“Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok,” he added. “(And [Representative Grace Meng]⁩ is handing out grapes!)”

Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng⁩ is handing out grapes!) pic.twitter.com/bOo1JNXZDh — Congressman Nick LaLota (@RepLaLota) April 10, 2025

Meng, who represents Queens, New York, replied to LaLota’s post confirming her and her colleagues are okay.

“I'm grateful no one was hurt today, but this incident underscores this urgent need restore all FAA jobs that keep our runways safe,” she wrote.

Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey was also on board. He told ABC News that the “plane shook violently” and “it was pretty clear that we got hit."

"The pilot came on and told us we weren't going anywhere except back to the gate," he added.

open image in gallery American Airlines reported ‘limited’ damage to the aircrafts. ( Getty Images )

American Airlines said in a statement the "the damage was limited to a winglet on each aircraft" and each plane has been "taken out of service to be inspected."

On January 29, an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter collided above the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport. All 64 people on board the American Airlines jet and the three people on board the Black Hawk helicopter died.

Before January’s deadly crash, lawmakers warned of overcrowding at the airport after a major aviation bill was passed by Congress and signed by then-President Joe Biden adding five new daily long-haul flights.

The bill was designed to bolster safety measures, strengthen protections for passengers and airline employees and fund upgrades to US airports and air travel infrastructure.

“The proposal flies in the face of known safety concerns and known congestion concerns,” Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, said of the bill last year.

Further, the airport is among the busiest in the country and pilots routinely rate it as among the nation's most challenging to handle, according to NBC Washington. Senator Tim Kaine argued last year the airport is “pressed to the gills,” stating it’s handling 25 million passengers a year when it’s only designed for 15 million, according to CNN.

The Independent has contacted Reagan National Airport for comment.