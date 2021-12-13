American basketball player Tiffany Mitchell has alleged racial discrimination by the sport’s governing body in Australia after she was asked to tie back her braids or stay off the court.

Mitchell said a league email warned players with long braids — something she sports — to stay off the court and only play once they tie them up or keep it in a bun.

Calling it an act of “clear racial discrimination”, the Melbourne Boomers player said: “An email was also sent out informing coaches and refs to make sure the ‘rule’ was in place for ‘the players’ with braids.”

“I’ve played all around the world, in every top league at the highest level and my braids has never been an issue,” she said in a social media post that began with a note that it may be uncomfortable for some people to read her statement, and could inspire others.

Mitchell added that it was “clear only the Black people in this league has these type of braids”.

Mitchell said that when she first approached Basketball Australia to talk about the discomfort this move caused her, she was initially told that it was an International Basketball Federation (FIBA) rule. “But later they reverted because it was actually a rule in FIBA that wasn’t even in place anymore,” the the 27-year-old wrote.

“I don’t know how many years this league chooses to enforce this ‘FIBA’ rule about the length of someone’s hair.

She added that the pain this move caused her is evident in the photos before the first game.

“To combat Basketball Australia and the false ruling they put out, we took a knee during the anthem before the game. Did this change how I still felt inside about the entire situation, no. But it gave me a sense of comfort knowing that the ladies that I suit up with every night had my teammate and I backs,” the post read. “Goes to show we have a long way to go for equality all over the world.”

Basketball Australia sent an email to general managers of teams about these rules — including the one demanding players to tie up their hair — but has now acknowledged it was a mistake and has taken back the rule, according to The Age. It has also apologised to the players involved

Though the rule is no longer mentioned in FIBA’s books it was still mentioned in the Women’s National Basketball League rules.

“The policy has been deemed discriminatory and inconsistent with Basketball Australia’s Diversity and Inclusion framework by the WNBL Commission,” Basketball Australia said in a statement. “It is also not enforced in either the WNBL, other leading professional women’s leagues around the world or international competitions such as the Olympics and World Cup.”

It added:“Basketball Australia makes an unreserved apology for any anguish and pain that was caused by this rule.”

Four-time Olympian and Boomers captain Patrick Mills criticised the rule and said that “no one should ever be singled out because of their colour, origin or ethnicity”.

“It is unacceptable. I’m sorry you had to experience this @TiffMitch25,” Mr Mills wrote on Twitter, sharing the incident and photos of the players taking a knee.