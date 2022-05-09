American couple found dead in Bahamas luxury resort mystery to be named

The names of two American tourists who died while vacationing at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas will be revealed on Monday, police said – the day after the son of another couple who tragically fell victim to a mysterious illness revealed their identities.

All four had been staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Grand Exuma and the grim discovery was made on Friday morning.

That’s when Alabama woman Donnis Chiarella, who’d been celebrating her wedding anniversary with husband Vincent, raised the alarm.

“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” the couple’s son, Austin, told ABC News. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”

His father was pronounced dead and his mother has been airlifted to a hospital in Florida, he said.

“I am just so heartbroken right now,” Mr Chiarella said. “My dad was everything to me.”

His parents, both in their mid-60s, had been staying in a villa at the luxurious adults-only resort. Another American man and woman in a second villa were also found dead on Friday.

According to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), there were no signs of trauama in the Chiarellas’ villa but the other two victims showed “signs of convulsion”.

Detectives from New Providence – the country’s most populous island and site of the capital, Nassau – were in Exuma investigating the deaths, the statement said.

“Our initial investigations revealed that the couple found in the second villa complained of illness the previous evening,” the RBPF said, describing the victims set to be named Monday. “They attended the local medical facility and on completion of receiving treatment, they returned to their lodging.”

Authorities were continuing to investigate while awaiting the results of the autopsies on all three victims, police said.

The cause of the illness and deaths remains a mystery, but another guest at the same Sandals property posted on Facebook that the situation “sounds like it may have been a fault with the a/c.

“It was hard to sleep last night – every time the a/c came on, I woke up,” Chris Coucheron-Aamot wrote, according to the New York Post.

Air conditioners utilise toxic coolants – often Freon – which are odorless but can be deadly if inhaled for prolonged periods of time.

In a statement, Sandals Resorts has said it is cooperating with the investigation.