Helicopter on display crashes into pool at New Jersey water park injuring four people

Four people were injured when a prop helicopter suspended from a roof fell into a pool at the DreamWorks Water Park in New Jersey on Sunday.

The large decorative helicopter crashed into a pool at about 3pm, a park spokesperson told NJ.com.

Three victims received medical attention at the park in the American Mall complex in East Rutherford, while a fourth was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson added.

It was not known what caused the helicopter to fall.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required.”

Footage obtained by media outlets showed lifeguards racing to help the injured.

The water park would remain closed until Wednesday, the park said in a post on Twitter.

“All guests who have purchased tickets in advance, please check your email for more information.”

The Independent did not immediately hear back after a request for further information.

In April last year, the American Mall was locked down after a 37-year-old man was shot on the second floor.