Americans’ optimism about future hits record low, poll finds

American optimism has plummeted to an unprecedented low, with new polling revealing a significant decline in hopes for the future.

Just 59 percent of Americans anticipate a positive outlook for their lives in approximately five years, marking the lowest annual measure recorded since Gallup initiated this specific survey nearly two decades ago.

This stark figure serves as a potent indicator of the profound sense of gloom that has enveloped the nation recently. Historically, Gallup’s data has shown a correlation between current life satisfaction and future optimism; when people feel good about the present, they tend to be hopeful for what lies ahead.

However, the latest findings highlight a concerning divergence: while current life satisfaction has seen a decline over the past decade, future optimism has fallen even more sharply.

The insights stem from a long-running Gallup question that asks individuals to rate their present and future lives on a scale of zero to ten. Those who assign a score of eight or higher to their future prospects are categorized as optimists.

Democrats and Hispanic Americans, in particular, were in a darker mood last year. ( Getty/iStock )

“While current life is eroding, it’s that optimism for the future that has eroded almost twice as much over the course of about that last 10 years or so,” said Dan Witters, the research director of the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index.

Gallup assesses people who rate their current life at a 7 or higher and their anticipated future at an 8 or higher as “thriving.” Fewer than half of Americans, about 48%, are now in that category.

Democrats and Hispanic Americans, in particular, were in a darker mood last year. But even with President Donald Trump back in the White House and his party in control of both houses of Congress, Republicans aren’t feeling nearly as good about the future as they were in the last year of Trump’s first term.

Democrats’ optimism fell significantly

Americans’ attitudes toward the future tend to shift when a new political party enters the White House — generally, the party in power grows more optimistic, while the party without control is more down. For instance, Democrats became more positive about the future after Joe Biden won the presidency, while Republicans’ outlook soured.

Witters notes that these changes typically happen “by roughly the same amount, same level of magnitude, so they cancel each other out.”

That didn’t happen in 2025.

Toward the end of Biden’s term and the start of Trump’s second term, Democrats’ optimism fell from 65 percent to 57 percent. Republicans grew more hopeful, but not enough to offset Democrats’ drop.

“The regime change in the White House almost certainly was a big driving factor in what’s happened,” Witters said. “And a lot of that was just because the people who identified as Democrats really took it in the chops.”

But Republicans are still quite a bit gloomier about the future than they were in the last year of Trump's first term. A January AP-NORC poll found that while the vast majority of Republicans are still behind the president, his work on the economy hasn’t lived up to many people’s expectations.

Hispanic adults grew more pessimistic

Hispanic adults’ optimism for the near future also declined during Trump’s first year in office, dropping from 69 percent to 63 percent.

That decrease was sharper than among white and Black Americans, something that Witters said could be tied to overall cost concerns, health care worries or alarm about Trump’s recent immigration policies.

Last year, a survey by the American Communities Project found that people living in heavily Hispanic areas were feeling less hopeful about their future than in 2024. Trump’s favorability fell among Hispanics over the course of 2025, according to AP-NORC polling, which also found that Hispanic adults reported higher levels of economic stress than other groups.

A Pew Research Center poll conducted in October found that the administration’s tough immigration enforcement is highly visible in Hispanic communities. About 6 in 10 Latinos said they had seen or heard of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids or arrests in their community in the past six months.

“(Deportations are) something that everybody can see and look at with their own eyes,” Witters added. “But if you’re Hispanic, I think it’s fair to think that that might hit a little closer to home.”