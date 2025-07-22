Suspect in American Idol exec killing used couple’s gun and then called 911 after deadly shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The man accused of killing American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her husband inside their Los Angeles home allegedly used the couple’s gun in the shootings – and called the police after the shooting, authorities said.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, allegedly used a gun owned by Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, to kill the couple, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed Monday during a town hall, according to Eyewitness News.

After the fatal shooting of the 70-year-old pair, Boodarian called 911 from his cellphone and provided his name, which was how police tracked him down, Hochman added.

"We're having phenomenal numbers on crime reduction. That being said when two wonderful people end up dead in their own home, those crime statistics fall kind of flat," LAPD Deputy Chief Marla Ciuffetelli told town hall attendees.

The LAPD said they’ve ramped up patrols throughout the Encino area, where the couple lived, as some residents now say they are worried about crime in the neighborhood.

open image in gallery The suspect accused of killing Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca used a gun that was owned by the couple and called 911 on himself after the shooting. ( Facebook )

“The crime is out of control,” Encino resident Deborah Palace told Eyewitness News. “You don’t even feel safe going to sleep in your own home.”

Boodarian, who had battery charges against him dismissed before he was placed in a conservatorship last year, was arrested five days after the killing “without incident,” police said.

Three misdemeanor cases against Boodarian were dismissed last year, with court documents revealing that in the months prior, he was deemed mentally incompetent. After a mental health evaluation, he was then placed in a conservatorship, allowing another adult to be in charge of his major life decisions, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The mental health evaluation’s findings were not made public, but court records indicated that he was released from jail.

Boodarian’s also faced charges of brandishing a knife and criminal threats against his stepfather in 2023, as well as battery against his mother and sister in 2024. All three misdemeanor cases were dismissed late last year.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to say how Boodarian’s mental health evaluation may affect their ability to prosecute the new murder case.

Authorities said Kaye and Deluca were shot to death on July 10, around the same time that a neighbor called 911 to report seeing a man scaling a wall that surrounds their home.

open image in gallery Authorities said the couple was killed with their own gun inside their Los Angeles home. ( NBC4 Los Angeles )

“While there were no signs of forced entry or trouble at the location during the investigation, it is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door,” police said.

Kaye and Deluca had returned home to find the suspect, which ultimately led to a deadly confrontation. Boodarian is believed to have run away after the shooting.

The couple hadn’t been seen for several days when officers were called back to the home for a welfare check and found their bodies. According to local reports, the pair was found in different rooms of their home, with Deluca in the bathroom and Kaye in the pantry.

The couple died from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Kaye worked as a music supervisor for American Idol from 2002 to 2023, according to her IMDb biography. She contributed to nearly 300 episodes of the singing competition show. She also won three Guild of Music Supervisors awards for her contributions to the reality show.

Before working on the talent show, Kaye launched her own record company, SyncroniCity, in 2000.

open image in gallery Kaye was a longtime music supervisor on the beloved TV series, American Idol. ( Getty )

Deluca also had a music career, working as a songwriter and musician. His album “Down To The Wire” was released by Epic Records in 1986, according to his website. His most recent effort, “Street Rock,” came out in 2022.

A spokesperson for American Idol said they were “devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing.”

"Robin has been a cornerstone of the 'Idol' family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

Their deaths are being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide Division.