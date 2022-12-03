American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”

It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.

The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old.

The cruise ship was heading for the port of Ushuaia, a resort town in the far south of the country, when waves from the storm shattered glass cabin windows. The ship itself sustained only limited damage, and arrived in Ushuaia the following day. A federal court in Argentina has opened an investigation into the incident.

Viking said the traumatic incident was caused a “rogue wave”, described by scientists as an abnormally large wave that does not necessarily correspond with prevailing wind patterns.

The Viking Polaris ship was, according to the company’s materials, custom built to handle the kind of weather associated with Antarctic crusies. It is one of two ships the company has for exploring remote regions, with the Viking Polaris equipped to host up to 378 passengers and 256 crew members.