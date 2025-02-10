American marine dies in Philippines plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A U.S. Marine from California was one of four people who died after a military plane crashed into a rice field while flying over the Philippines.

The plane was contracted by the U.S. military and was carrying three defense contractors along with the marine, who was identified by officials as Sergeant Jacob Durham, 22, of Long Beach. The aircraft was reportedly undertaking a routine mission to provide "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies," according to a statement from Camp Pendleton officials.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

open image in gallery Sergeant Jacob M Durham of the United States Marine Corps was killed in February alongside three military contractors in a plane crash while he was deployed to the Philippines ( USMC )

The three defense contractors also died in the wreck.

The plane did not strike anyone else when it hit the ground, though it did kill a water buffalo.

“We can confirm no survivors of the crash. There were four personnel on board, including one U.S. military service member and three defense contractors," the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Metrea, a military contracting company, issued a statement acknowledging that some of its employees died in the crash.

“It is with deep regret we are able to confirm that there were no survivors. The families of our crew have been informed and we’re providing full support,” the statement said. “Metrea has enacted its emergency response plan and is working closely with all relevant government authorities to establish the cause of the accident. The safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers continues to be our top priority.”

The plane crashed in Maguindanao del Sur province, near the town of Ampatuan, according to the nation's Civil Aviation Authority.

open image in gallery Wreckage of airplane in a rice field in Maguindanao del Sur province, Philippines, after officials say a U.S. military-contracted plane has crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines, killing all four people on board, on Thursday Feb. 6, 2025. (Sam Mala/UGC via AP)

Residents in the town reportedly saw the plane smoking while it was in the air. They then heard an explosion and the plane dropped out of the sky, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Marine who died, Durham, had been trained as an electronic intelligence/electromagnetic warfare analyst and was assigned to the 1st Radio Battalion, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, according to military officials.

He joined the USMC in January 2021.

“Sgt. Durham embodied the highest traditions of the Marine Corps — exemplifying composure, intelligence, and selfless leadership,” Lieutenant Colonel Mabel Annunziata, commanding officer of 1st Radio Battalion, said in a statement. “He was deeply respected and loved by his fellow Marines.”

The U.S. military has maintained a presence in the Philippines for decades.