Authorities investigating ‘car explosion’ at fertility clinic in Palm Springs
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the explosion.
Firefighters in Palm Springs have responded to an explosion that took place outside of the American Reproductive Center in the city.
NBC Palm Springs reports that the incident is being treated as a “car explosion.” Authorities have not confirmed this.
American Reproductive Centers, a fertility clinic and IVF lab, is located at 1199 N Indian Canyon Drive, across the street from the Desert Regional Medical Center. A hospital spokesperson has confirmed that the explosion did not take place in the medical center.
Authorities have warned the public to avoid the area.
Palm Springs resident Tamara Cash told The Desert Sun the explosion “was so loud it shook me. All I could hear was alarms going off in different buildings.”
Photos and videos showing the smouldering building have spread online.
This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.
