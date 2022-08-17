Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An American tourist was found dead at the same Bahamas resort where three other US tourists died earlier this year.

The man, as yet unidentified by police, is believed to have been in his 70s and was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort on the island of Exuma.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force does not suspect foul play, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause of death, NBC News reports.

Preliminary investigations revealed the man was experiencing symptoms relating to Covid-19, according to a police spokesperson.

“As a result, he was tested. ... He tested positive,” police said in a statement. “Subsequently, he self-quarantined.”

A spokesperson for the resort confirmed the death to Fox News Digital.

“Bahamian authorities do not suspect any foul play and the cause appears to be natural,” the spokesperson said. “We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the guest’s family and remain in close contact to provide support during this difficult time.”

In May this year, tragedy struck at the same resort when three American tourists were found dead in their rooms.

Michael Phillips, 68; Robbie Phillips, 65; and Vincent Chiarella, 64; were all victims of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Autopsy and toxicology reports revealed the cause of death for the three, reported The Nassau Guardian.

The Phillips, on vacation from Tennessee, were found dead in their villa at the luxury all-inclusive resort on 7 May.

Mr Chiarella was found dead in the adjoining villa. His wife Donnis was found alive on a bed and rushed to a hospital before later being airlifted to Florida for further treatment.

Both couples had complained of feeling unwell the evening before and had received medical treatment at different times and eaten at different places before returning to their rooms.

The families of the victims also requested a private pathologist conduct separate autopsies.