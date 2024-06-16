The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An American tourist was found dead on the small Greek island of Mathraki on Sunday.

It’s just the latest case of several tourists who have died or gone missing in Greece this summer.

Another tourist found the American man close to the old port of Mathraki, which is near Corfu, according to AFP who pointed to local media reports.

The so-far unidentified American was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen alive at a tavern on Tuesday with two female tourists who later left the island.

