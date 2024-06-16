American found dead on Greek island as search continues for three other missing tourists
An American tourist was found dead on the small Greek island of Mathraki on Sunday.
It’s just the latest case of several tourists who have died or gone missing in Greece this summer.
Another tourist found the American man close to the old port of Mathraki, which is near Corfu, according to AFP who pointed to local media reports.
The so-far unidentified American was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen alive at a tavern on Tuesday with two female tourists who later left the island.
More follows...
