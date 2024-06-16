Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

American found dead on Greek island as search continues for three other missing tourists

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Sunday 16 June 2024 17:18
Comments
Close
Related video: Heatwave in Greece halts visits to ancient site Acropolis

An American tourist was found dead on the small Greek island of Mathraki on Sunday.

It’s just the latest case of several tourists who have died or gone missing in Greece this summer.

Another tourist found the American man close to the old port of Mathraki, which is near Corfu, according to AFP who pointed to local media reports.

The so-far unidentified American was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen alive at a tavern on Tuesday with two female tourists who later left the island.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in