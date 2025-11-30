Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American woman whose mysterious disappearance from a cruise excursion in the Caribbean sent authorities on a frantic search was finally found Friday following an eight-day search, authorities said.

Ann Evans, 55, was reported missing after she didn’t return to the Holland America Line cruise ship docked in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, on November 20, according to a missing person alert.

“Following coordination between [police] and other partners, contact has been made with the individual in question,” the Police Force of Sint Maarten wrote in an update Friday.

“In accordance with the laws governing privacy and the protection of personal data, no additional information will be released about the individual or their circumstances,” authorities added.

Evans disembarked the ship last week and took a bus to Marigot, French Saint Martin, but “did not return to the bus or to the cruise ship” after the excursion, the Police Force of Sint Maarten said Thursday.

Ann Evans has been found, authorities said – but it was unclear why she had disappeared ( The Government of Sint Maarten )

Through their search, the police force found that Evans had used her passport to check into a hotel on the French side of the island.

“Based on information gathered during the investigation, KPSM has reason to believe that a female matching Ms. Evans’ description checked into a hotel on the French side of the island using her passport.”

“She has also reportedly been seen in the surrounding area of that establishment,” the police force added.

The cruise ship departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 16 and visited several Caribbean destinations, including St. Lucia and Barbados. It was expected to return to Florida on November 28.

Police have encouraged Evans to contact her family if she sees the missing person reports in order to quickly confirm her safety.

“A guest on Holland America Line’s Rotterdam did not return to the ship on November 20 following a visit to Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. We notified local authorities immediately and we are working closely with them to confirm the guest’s whereabouts,” the cruise line said in an earlier statement to The Independent.

“As of Thursday, police reported on their social media page that a woman matching the guest’s description and using her passport checked into a hotel on the French side of the island and we are waiting further confirmation from authorities.”