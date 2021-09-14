One in seven Americans have dumped a friend over their Covid vaccine status

Your vaccine status now not only determines where you can work and travel, it may also determine how many friends you have.

A new poll has found one in seven people have ended a friendship in the US, based on whether their friend has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

A September OnePoll survey of 1,000 respondents found that 14 per cent of those asked said the reason they had ditched their friends was because they had no intention of getting jabbed.

The majority of the vaccinated people polled consider their former friends to be “full-blown anti-vaxxers”. Among the vaccinated, some believe those who have not taken the jab could be putting them and others at risk.

Reasons cited in the poll for not getting the vaccine included thinking that it didn’t work to being worried about side effects.

More than 60 per cent of the vaccinated people interviewed felt “very confident” about choosing to be vaccinated for Covid, only 33 per cent felt “very confident” about not getting the shot.

When asked about where they get their information on Covid-19 vaccines the majority, 45 per cent, cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as their source, while 19 per cent turned to social media to get their coronavirus information.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston announced in August that she too had lost friends over the Covid vaccine, and criticised those who are influenced by “fear and propaganda”.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” she said to InStyle, believing that we have a “moral and professional obligation” to share our vaccination status.

As per the OnePoll survey conducted on 2 September, 81 per cent of Democrats are vaccinated, 64 per cent of Republicans are vaccinated and 69 per cent of Independents are vaccinated.