At least 14 Americans killed in Hamas attack on Israel, says Biden

Joe Biden says that at least 14 American civilians have been killed in the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, up from 11 the White House had previously confirmed.

The president gave the updated figure as he spoke to the nation from the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday and condemned the “unadulterated evil” unleashed by Hamas.

Israel says that more than 1,000 people were killed when Hamas launched a surprise attack by air, sea and land on the country from Gaza on 7 October.

In addition, around 150 civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage and are believed to have been removed from Israel and forced back to Gaza.

Mr Biden confirmed that his administration now knew that Americans were among the hostages, after saying on Monday it was believed to be “likely.”

“As President, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world,” he said.

Mr Biden also urged the country to “come together” as the violence in the Middle East deepens.

“This is a moment for the United States to come together to grieve with those who are mourning,” Mr Biden said during his 10-minute speech.

“Let’s be real clear, there is no place for hate in America,” he adds. “Not against Jews, not against Muslims. Not against anybody. We reject this terrorism.”

And he added: “Hamas offers nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard for who pays the price.”

“Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond, indeed, has the duty to respond, to these vicious attacks.”