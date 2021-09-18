Amir Khan has said police escorted him from a flight in the United States “for no reason”.

The former world champion boxer said he was trying to fly to a training camp in Colorado from New York, but he and a colleague were removed when someone complained his colleague’s mask “was not high enough”.

In a video shared on Twitter, Khan claimed he had been “banned” by American Airlines.

He spoke of being “disgusted” and “heartbroken” by his alleged treatment, adding #Notallterrorists.

“I was taken off the plane today when I was going to training camp to Colorado Springs by the police,” Khan said.

“Obviously a complaint was made by American Airlines staff, they said that my colleague’s mask was not high enough and not up, that they had to stop the plane and take me and my friend off when I did nothing wrong.

“They kicked us both off, I was sat on 1A, he was sat on 1B – I find it so disgusting and so disrespectful, I was supposed to go to Colorado Springs for a training camp and now I’m back in New York for another day.

“Now I have to reschedule another aeroplane to travel back to training camp which is really upsetting, for no reason this was and I’m just so disgusted that American Airlines would do this to us and ban me from travelling.”

Khan said there must be cameras on the aeroplane that would have captured what happened.

“I’ve never seen this happen before.”

American Airlines replied to Khan’s tweet, saying: “We want all of our customers to feel welcome each and every time they fly with us. Please send a DM with details and the best contact info.”

The Independent has approached American Airlines for comment.