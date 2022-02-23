Amir Locke shooting: Second teenager arrested in police investigation
A second teen has been arrested in connection with the death of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was killed when a SWAT officer fatally shot him.
A 16-year-old boy in Ramsey County has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Mr Locke's 17-year-old cousin has also been charged in the 10 January killing of Otis Elder.
SWAT members were conducting a no-knock warrant raid searching for the 17-year-old when they burst into Mr Locke's home and shot him.
