Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Amish man has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found inside her Ohio home alongside her goat.

Samuel Hochstetler was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Rosanna Kinsinger, 28, on March 13, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kinsinger, whose death was ruled suspicious by authorities, was found inside her Rutland, Ohio, home alongside her goat, a member of the same Amish community, Mose Troyer, told WSAZ.

Hochstetler, originally from Kentucky, lived with Troyer for several months after joining the local community.

Troyer said he went to Kinsinger’s home that night and called 911 after finding her dead.

open image in gallery Samuel Hochstetler was arrested on Monday, May 5. ( Meigs County Sheriff's Office )

Following numerous search warrants and interviews, Hochstetler, who lived across the street from Kinsinger, was named a person of interest in the case. It was not immediately clear how the two knew each other.

Troyer, who did not appear on camera, told WSAZ he’s disturbed to learn he’d been living with the person allegedly responsible for Kinsinger’s murder for weeks.

Kinsinger’s body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, though preliminary results were inconclusive, the sheriff’s office said.

“This case was such a tragedy to those who knew Rosanna. She was a beloved individual in her community.” Sheriff Scott Fitch. “Detectives have worked around the clock searching for answers and were able to get those answers. Hopefully this investigation helps bring some closure to the victim’s family and on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office we offer our deepest condolences.”

Hochstetler is being held in the Gallia County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is set to be held on May 13.