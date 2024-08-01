Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

At least 33 people had to be hospitalized Wednesday night after they were exposed to an ammonia leak at a food processing plant in Sterling, Virginia.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Laura Rinehart confirmed that the department received reports of a gas leak around 8:30pm, according to WTOP. The leak was detected at the Cuisine Solutions facility. According to city officials, the individuals who were exposed to the gas were all employees at the facility.

Of the 33 people hospitalized, five are in serious condition, and 17 are in serious but not life-threatening condition.

Prince William County firefighters in Sterling, Virginia, assist local fire and rescue officials after a food processing plant suffered an ammonia leak that left 33 workers hospitalized on July 31 ( Loudoun Fire and Rescue )

Pure or concentrated ammonia can be harmful and even deadly to humans.

"Primarily, it is an inhalation hazard, so inhaling it is bad, getting it on your skin is bad. It's attracted to moisture, so you may get burns if it's on your skin," Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Travis Preau told Fox 5 DC.

He said that it was "pure ammonia" leaking inside the building.

First responders from Loudoun, Fairfax, DC area airports and Prince William County were present at the scene of the chemical leak.

Initial reports suggested that 26 people had been hospitalized, with at least four of them "experiencing significant symptoms" due to their chemical exposure. That number was updated after more information became available.

Local officials are still trying to find out exactly how many people were exposed and might require medical attention.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Laura Rinehart told WTOP that a leaking valve had caused the ammonia leak.

She confirmed that the leak was contained and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Workers at the plant were turned away on Thursday morning in the wake of the leak.