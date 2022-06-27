Video shows passengers climbing from derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

Dramatic videos capture passengers escaping from a crowded Amtrak train that hit a dump truck and derailed in Missouri on Monday.

“Damn, it happened,” passenger Robert Nightingale of New Mexico can be heard saying, as he walks through the rubble-strewn hallway of the train toward a shaft of light from an open window.

Later, video from Mr Nightingale, which he posted on Facebook Live, shows passengers sitting on top of overturned rail cars.

The Taos resident said he was taking a nap in the train’s sleeper car when suddenly the train began rocking.

“I heard—I don’t know what I heard—then everything started to go in slow motion. I could feel the tracks go back and forth back and forth,” he told CNN. “Then it started to tumble on my side of the room. I felt the ground coming, and I was afraid the windows were going to smash, so I shimmied myself up against the exit to the roon. Then we slid, and came to a stop, and then it was silent for a while.”

At least 50 people were injured in the derailment, and multiple may be dead, according to local officials.

The crash occured at a public train crossed near the rural Mendon, Missouri, 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.

First responders from several counties have converged on the crash site, as have state highway patrol troopers.

At least three people in unknown condition were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, according to hospital officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.