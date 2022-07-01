Amtrak sues owner of truck hit in fatal Missouri derailment

Amtrak is suing the owner of the truck that a train hit in Missouri, leading to a fatal derailment.

The lawsuit is alleging that the driver was aware that it was unsafe to cross the tracks when he did so.

The train operator is asking for $75,000 from the Missouri contracting company after a train struck one of its dump trucks on 27 June.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday against MS Contracting. According to Amtrak, driver Billy Dean Barton II could see that the train was on its way toward the crossing but decided to drive on anyway.

“Despite the fact that it was unsafe, careless and reckless to do so because of the clearly visible approaching Amtrak Train 4, Barton failed to yield the right of way to the approaching Amtrak Southwest Chief Train 4,” the lawsuit states, according to Insider.

Amtrak said in a press release earlier this week that three passengers and the truck driver were killed in the collision.

The train operator says in its lawsuit that MS Contracting is responsible for the crash, claiming that Mr Barton wasn’t properly trained.

Amtrak Derailment Missouri (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amtrak Derailment Missouri (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amtrak claims that MS Contracting “negligently, carelessly and recklessly failed to properly train and supervise its employees, including Bill Barton, causing the collision and derailment of Amtrak Train 4”.

More than 240 passengers were on the train at the time of the collision. The train was on the way to Chicago after starting in Los Angeles when the collision occurred near Mendon, Missouri at about 12.24pm local time. Several train cars ended up on their sides.

More than 50 people were injured in the derailment.

Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

There were 275 passengers aboard the train when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, on Monday (AP)

The lawyer representing MS Contracting told KSHB 41 that they’re aware of the legal filing but they’re not currently commenting on the matter.

In a statement on 28 June, Amtrak said: “We are deeply saddened to learn that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now confirming that four people, three passengers and the truck driver, have lost their lives as a result of this grade crossing incident.”

“There are also several reported injuries among the passengers and crew members traveling on the train. Amtrak is working with local authorities to make sure those who are injured get medical care and everyone else receives services and transportation,” they said at the time.