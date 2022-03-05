Amtrak train driver found not guilty over deadly 2015 derailment

An Amtrak engineer accused over a deadly train derailment has been found not guilty.

Brandon Bostian was the man operating the Amtrak Northeast Regional train that derailed in Philadelphia in 2015. He had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, 238 counts of reckless endangerment, and causing a catastrophe. On Friday, a jury acquitted him on all charges.

“Today the jury gave him his life back,” Mr Bostian’s lawyer, Brian McMonagle, told KFYR. “We’ve been saying from the beginning there was never a crime committed here by Brandon.”

On 12 May, 2015, Mr Bostian’s train was traveling from Washington, DC to New York City. As it approached a curve with a 50 mile-per-hour speed limit, the train suddenly sped up to 106 miles per hour and flew off the tracks, careening into Port Richmond, Philadelphia.

The crash killed eight people and injured more than 200 others.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow