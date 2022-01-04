Winter snowstorm strands passengers on Amtrak train for 40 hours

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Tuesday 04 January 2022 21:29
(Independent)

Travel chaos caused by Monday’s snowstorm is not limited to the traffic standstill on Interstate 95, with passengers aboard an Amtrak train having been stuck on board for 40 hours.

The Crescent Line, which runs from New Orleans to New York via Atlanta and Washington, DC got stuck north of Lynchburg, Virginia on Monday.

Amtrak officials say that fallen trees have blocked the tracks.

The train initially stopped on Monday morning in an area with no cellphone service nor Wi-Fi signal.

Eventually, around midnight, the train was reversed into the station at Lynchburg, but no announcement was made about what was to happen next.

More follows…

