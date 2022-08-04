Amtrak train from Washington DC collides with semi-truck in Maryland

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Amtrak train from Washington DC with 142 passengers and crew onboard has collided with a semi-truck in Maryland.

Officials say that there were no injuries in the incident that took place at around 5.20pm in Rockville, Maryland, in which the truck that had “obstructed the track” came “into contact with the train.”

Amtrak says that the Amtrak Capitol Limited train 29 was on its way to Chicago when the accident took place.

A traffic backup left the truck and its trailer stuck on the tracks when the train passed, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

The train struck the tractor-trailer, which was pushed into a passenger truck. The passenger truck in turn was pushed into a nearby building.

Officials say that the driver of the passenger truck, identified by fire officials as an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is the latest in a string of incidents for Amtrak in the last year.

In June, an Amtrak train crashed into a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, killing four people and injuring 150.

Also in June, a train in Brentwood, California, struck a car, killing three people and leaving two others seriously injured. The intersection had no train crossing guard.

In September 2021 an Amtrak train in northern Montana derailed, killing three and injuring dozens.