Anger as police officers cleared in shooting of Andrew Brown: ‘I feel sick’

Community members and civil rights activists were furious after North Carolina officials on Tuesday announced they wouldn’t seek criminal charges against a group of police officers who shot and killed Andrew Brown, an unarmed Black man, last month as he sat in his car in his driveway. “Andrew Brown was not using his vehicle as a weapon,” his attorney Bakari Sellers said on Twitter on Tuesday. “The ‘contact’ was minimal at best and initiated by officers. He was beyond law enforcement when multiple shots were fired, including [a] kill shot to the back of head. Four officers didn’t shoot, didn’t feel life was in danger.” On Tuesday, officials in Pasquotank County announced they wouldn’t seek charges and called the shooting “justified.”

“Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified,” district attorney Andrew Womble said during a press conference. A group of heavily armed Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Mr Brown outside his house on 21 April, in Elizabeth City as they attempted to serve him with an arrest and search warrant. Observers following the case reacted with outrage and despair. “Just sitting here at home watching American police descend into a residential neighborhood, armed up like a military unit like it’s a war zone and blow a man away in his car ... to affect a ... drugs arrest,” MSNBC’s Joy Reid wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “And the D.A. is saying this is all fine. I feel sick.”

Law enforcement and Mr Brown’s attorneys have offered different versions of events about how the killing took place, and authorities have not released a full version of police body camera footage of the incident to the public.