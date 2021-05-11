Lawyers say police shot Andrew Brown Jr in the back of the head
Andrew Brown’s family says new body camera footage shows he ‘posed no threat’ to police
The Brown family has been pushing for weeks to see full police body camera footage of the day Andrew Brown Jr. was killed
Josh Marcus
Tuesday 11 May 2021 23:24 comments
San Francisco
The family of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by police in April in North Carolina, said that new body camera footage they viewed on Tuesday proved Mr Brown “posed no threat” to officers before he was killed.
After watching the 19-minute video footage, which included clips from five police body cameras and a dashboard-mounted camera the family concluded it was an “unjustified killing,” according to their attorney, former congressman Bakari Sellers.
