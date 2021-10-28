A misdemeanor complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for “forcible touching,” according to a filing from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court,” Lucian Chalfen, director of public information for the state’s court system, said in a statement to The Independent on 28 October.

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” he said.

The redacted complaint shared with The Independent alleges that Mr Cuomo “forcibly place[d] his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim” while at the governor’s mansion on 7 December, 2020 “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

Mr Cuomo resigned from his third term in office in August following widespread allegations of sexual harassment and abuse and the likelihood of a weeks-long impeachment investigation should he remain in Albany.

In his final public appearance in his third term as governor, Mr Cuomo continued to dismiss the allegations as politically motivated during a 16-minute prerecorded video message.

A report from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Mr Cuomo of “engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

