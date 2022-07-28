Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.

Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.

The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police say that at some point during the ride the Lyft driver and the group of friends had some kind of “disagreement”.

Not long after that, the police say, the driver stopped the ride and asked the six individuals to exit the car, leaving the group stranded in the early hours of the morning “in the middle of the southbound left lane” of the Coastal Highway.

At the same time that the men were exiting the Lyft car that was travelling on the highway, a 2016 Toyota Corolla driving in the same direction saw the car pulled over in the left lane and, in an attempt to avoid rear-ending the back of the vehicle, quickly changed over to the right lane.

The driver, identified only as a 27-year-old man, didn’t see Wolf, who had exited on the right side of the car, getting out of the car and struck him, the Delaware police said.

Police pronounced the 43-year-old dead at the scene when they arrived shortly after impact.

Though the driver of the Corolla pulled over immediately after realising what had occurred, the Lyft driver fled the scene.

“After impact, the Corolla immediately pulled over on the southbound shoulder and came to a controlled stop. The Lyft vehicle fled southbound on Coastal Highway immediately after the crash,” read a press release from the state police.

Police confirmed to WJLA on Wednesday afternoon that the driver of the ride-sharing service has been cooperative with investigators and no charges had been filed at this time.

In a written statement shared with The Independent, a spokesperson for Lyft expressed their sympathies concerning the incident but did not address if there were any protocols in place for drivers when they make an unexpected stop.

“We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with Mr Wolf’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to offer our support,” said a Lyft spokesperson in an email. “We have permanently removed the driver from the Lyft community and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

Wolf, who was employed in Mr Cuomo’s office as the associate director of federal affairs from July 2019 until Dec 2021, was remembered by his former boss as being a “phenomenal” worker.

“Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news,” tweeted Mr Cuomo, who resigned from office in August 2021 after an independent investigation from the state’s attorney general’s office found he sexually harassed at least 11 women. “Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers My heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughters.”

In a GoFundMe organised by the former Cuomo staffer’s family, the organisers asked for donations to help with funeral expenses and so that Lindsey, his wife, and two daughters needn’t worry about household expenses as “they try to move ahead under these difficult circumstances”.

“Sid always had a smile on his face and was a great husband, father, friend, and neighbor to so many of us,” the organisers wrote.

In a separate statement from Wolf’s family shared with WJLA, they requested privacy and respect as they begin the difficult path of recovering from the “shock[ing]” incident.

“The level of shock and pain we feel right now cannot be measured as we continue to grieve,” the statement read. “We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support we’ve received and kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected as we move through this process.”