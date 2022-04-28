US accuses British Virgin Islands premier Andrew Fahie of drugs trafficking and money laundering
British Virgin Islands (BVI) premier Andrew Fahie was arrested in the United States on charges related to drugs trafficking and money laundering.
He was detained in Miami on Thursday morning, according to BVI governor John Rankin – who was notified of the arrest by the British government.
More follows
