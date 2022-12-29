Jump to content

Andrew Tate and brother reportedly detained in Romania in human trafficking case after apartment raided

Arrest comes after Tate went viral for social media argument with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 29 December 2022 23:25
Comments
Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg's comments about him

Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother were reportedly detained in Romania on Thursday as part of an investigation into human trafficking, Semafor and Romanian media out Libertatea report.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism said in a release on Thursday that two unnamed British citizens, as well as two Romanians, were detained for 24 hours for questioning as part of an investigation into women allegedly being lured into marriages, abused, then coerced into performing in exploitative videos.

Libertatea, citing “judicial sources,” named the two British citizens as Andrew and Tristan Tate.

The Independent has contacted the Romanian police for comment.

An unverified video spread widely on social media appearing to show Mr Tate being arrested.

“We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can,” a spokesperson for the Tates told The Independent.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

