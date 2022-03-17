Adult film star Angelina Please dies unexpectedly at 24

Adult entertainer Angelina Please has died unexpectedly at the age of 24.

The trans performer was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday having not been seen or heard from for five days, AVN reports.

Police were called and discovered her body. There were no signs of foul play or violence at her home.

No cause of death has been released, with the Clark County Medical Examiner saying the case is pending.

Neighbour and fellow adult entertainer Aspen Brooks wrote on Twitter: “Went to go check up on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends. My neighbor.”

She added: “The person I would gossip with about everything. She was 24 years old and she’s looking down on us now in a better place, letting us know everything will be ok.”

Ms Brooks had appealed for news of her friend in an earlier tweet.

Angelina was originally from Chicago where her family and friends knew her as Francesca.

Her sibling, Lonnie Montalbano, has set up a GoFundMe page in order to cover the cost of bringing her body home.

“This is something I never imagined having to do for my baby sister,” he wrote. “Francesca was loved by so many, so special in a million different ways and showed so much promise.”

“She would go above and beyond to help the people she loved. Now her and her family are asking for your help.”

Her parents plan to lay her to rest besides her grandparents.

Tributes have been posted by friends and fellow members of the adult entertainment industry.

Production company Grooby added a tribute page to its website, describing Angelina as “popular among other models, producers and fans”.

“Angelina’s passing is something that will be felt deep within the TS and adult community by many performers and industry,” the company said.

Founder Steven Grooby wrote: “The most awful news that Angelina Please passed. Our love and respect to her family and friends. Please keep any speculation to yourself.”

Fellow performer Kylie Le Beau tweeted: “I’m in shock reading this. Angelina was such a kind and beautiful person who was also an exceptional performer. RIP gorgeous.”

Angelina had been working in the industry since 2019.