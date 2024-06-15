The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The teenage daughter of Law & Order star Angie Harmon has been arrested after breaking into a nightclub with two friends and stealing $500 worth of liquor.

Avery Sehorn, 18, was arrested following the incident at the World nightclub in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 6. She was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny, according to Meckelnburg County Sheriff’s Office.

It comes shortly after Angie Harmon made headlines last month, when she filed a lawsuit against Instacart and one of its drivers, who allegedly shot one of her dogs.

The owner of the World nightclub, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WCCB that Sehorn and two 17-year-old boys broke in through a back door of the venue, then hid behind the bar and drank his liquor.

The three teenagers were reportedly caught by a member of the cleaning staff and ran off. They were apprehended by police a short time later.

Angie Harmon (pictured). Her teenage daughter has been arrested after she and two others allegedly broke into a nightclub in Charlotte, north Carolina ( Getty Images )

According to the arrest warrant, obtained by WCCB, the trio are accused of stealing six bottles of liquor worth $500.

The Independent has contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff for further information on the incident.

Representatives for Harmon have also been contacted for comment.

Sehorn is the daughter of Harmon and former NFL star Jason Sehorn. The incident came less than a week after Sehorn’s high school graduation on June 2. At the time, her mother posted on Instagram: “We are all immensely proud of you Avery!

“You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars! Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!”

The alleged incident occurred at the World nightclub in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 6 ( Google Streetview )

The family has also been in the news recently after an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed one of their dogs in March.

Last month Harmon filed a lawsuit against the grocery delivery company and the driver for alleged trespassing, conversion, negligence, negligent supervision/hiring, invasion of privacy and negligent misrepresentation.

A man, named as Christopher Anthony Reid in the lawsuit, allegedly impersonated an older woman named “Merle” and arrived to deliver groceries to the house on March 30.

The lawsuit, seen by People, said that Harmon had rushed downstairs after hearing “what sounded like a gunshot”. She rushed downstairs to find Reid with a gun and the injured animal, which later died.

Harmon is seeking over $25,000 in damages.